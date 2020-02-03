The orange juice can be just as beneficial as eating the fruit whole, provided it is 100% natural and is not loaded with preservatives, additives, and sugar.

The closest thing to eating an orange would be drinking a glass of unpasteurized, freshly squeezed orange juice. The skin and pulp of oranges do have considerable health benefits, but you can get most of the nutrients and beneficial components from orange juice too.

In addition to being a refreshing drink, orange juice is a bundle of vitamins, nutrients and essential minerals. No wonder, it is such a favorite among the health and fitness enthusiasts.

These are five health benefits of drinking orange juice;

1. It boosts your immunity

Orange juice is a rich source of vitamin C, which helps boost your immunity and keep you protected from cold, flu and other inflammatory diseases. Vitamin C functions as a primary antioxidant in the body, and it destroys or neutralizes free radicals before they can do damage to the body.

2. It helps to prevent cancer

Vitamin C functions as an antioxidant which helps to prevent cancer. Antioxidants keep the DNA of healthy cells from mutating into cancerous cells, which makes vitamin C the first line of defense against cancer and other serious diseases.

3. It reduces the risk of kidney stones.

Orange juice has a high level of potassium citrate, which binds to calcium in the urine, preventing stones from forming. It also breaks down calcium oxalate stone formation and relieves any pain that might occur due to kidney stones.

4. It aids weight loss

If you are trying to lose some weight, having freshly squeezed orange juice can help because it low calories and contains zero fat. It also contains antioxidant that helps with weight loss.

Weight Loss classic105.com

5. It gives strong bones

It is a known fact that the calcium content in orange is legendary, which is incredible for your bones. But, did you also know that orange is also profuse with flavonoids like naringenin and hesperidin, which are anti-inflammatory in nature and can help relieve arthritis pain.