Have you heard of genotype AC? Here's what it means

A allele: This represents the normal haemoglobin, also known as haemoglobin A (HbA). People with the "A" allele typically have normal red blood cells. C allele: This represents haemoglobin C (HbC), which is a variant form of haemoglobin. Haemoglobin C is less efficient at carrying oxygen compared to haemoglobin A. People who inherit the "C" allele from one parent may have red blood cells that are more fragile or have a shorter lifespan than normal.

Genotype AC:

A person with the AC genotype has one normal haemoglobin allele (A) and one haemoglobin C allele (C). Generally, people with the AC genotype do not have significant health problems and lead normal lives.

However, in certain situations, such as severe dehydration or low oxygen levels, they might experience mild symptoms like slight anaemia.

It's important to note that the AC genotype is different from the sickle cell trait (AS) or sickle cell disease (SS).

People with the AC genotype do not have sickle cell disease, but if they have children with someone who carries the S allele (e.g., AS or SS genotypes), there's a possibility that their child could inherit a combination of these alleles, which might result in sickle cell trait or disease.

