Have you broken your New Year's resolutions already? 5 ways to get back on track

Temi Iwalaiye

How is your New Year's resolution going? Have you broken them, or are you on track?

How to make sure you get back on track [Shutterstock]

Many people vow to quit drinking and smoking alcohol, lose weight, gain weight, take more professional courses, or save more money, but research has shown that most people quit their New Year resolutions by the second Friday, and in February, they have given up on their resolutions.

Here’s how to make sure you don’t give up on your New Year's resolutions.

Ditch the solo act! Sharing your goals with a supportive friend, family member, or even a professional coach can boost your chances of success. Discussing challenges and celebrating milestones together strengthens your commitment and keeps you motivated.

Avoid disappointment by setting achievable resolutions. Analyze your goal: is it truly attainable? If not, adjust it! Scale it back to a smaller, more manageable step that still propels you towards your ultimate objective.

Friends indulging in your "quit list" habits can be tempting. Instead of isolating yourself, be open about your resolutions and try to avoid situations where temptation lurks. Remember, your success is your own, and true friends will support your journey.

Set realistic goals [shutterstock]
Set realistic goals [shutterstock] Pulse Nigeria

Vague goals like "lose weight" are recipes for failure. Craft specific, time-bound action steps. Break down your resolutions into smaller, achievable milestones with clear deadlines. This roadmap will keep you on track and motivated.

January can be tough. Work deadlines, financial pressures, and social commitments can test your resolve. But remember, setbacks are temporary. Stay focused on your plan, and don't let a few stumbles derail your progress. Even if you falter once or twice, pick yourself up, dust yourself off, and keep moving forward.

Remember, conquering your goals is a journey, not a sprint. Be kind to yourself, celebrate your successes, and learn from your setbacks. With these tips and a dose of determination, you can turn your resolutions into reality and make this year your most fulfilling yet!

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

