Hair length booster using onion peel, cloves (pilau) according to beauty TikToker

The lifestyle TikToker who goes by the user name @glassskinsecret (Secret Hub) has since pinned the video captioned "Instant Hair growth spray" showing her lustrous tresses that apparently bend to the will of a spray made of onions and cloves.
In a video dated July 13th, a TikToker revealed a hair booster formula which over 20,000 users have confirmed works. The video which has amassed over 100 million views shows the steps to make a natural hair spray to make hair growth faster. Let's look at how to make it.
Some of the TikTok users who watched the video rushed to confirm that the formula works as they have tried it themselves.
Seeing as the creator doesn't appear to have an ulterior motive, we were inclined to share the find with you in case this potion does wonders for your hair.
How to make the onion/cloves hair spray
If you have an empty hair or soap spray bottle, it will be put to good use now. Make sure you clean it of any traces of the former product content. Or simply get a new one.
- Put a pan of water on a small flame on the burner.
- As the water starts to warm up, add onion peelings and the cloves.
- Boil for five minutes on a simmer until the water turns to a coffee brown.
- Pour the water into a container and let it cool.
- After cooling, pour it into your spray bottle and it is ready for use.
How to apply the solution to hair
- According to the video, spray the water on your hair roots and the strands.
- After applying, gently massage your scalp and hair until you are satisfied.
- Wash the solution off with shampoo or water only an hour after applying it.
- Dry your hair and brush or comb it out gently.
- Use it four times a week.
Comments and reactions
Various TikTok users took to the comments to confirm that the solution has worked for them. Here are some of them.
"It works 100% my hair looks so healthy and shiny and it isn't dry anymore. I use it everyday, just spray in ur roots and massage it," - @says itz_bismaa.
"Without onion peel works better my hair has been growing so muchh," - says @jenigeriaan.
"I did it under a month I saw a huge change but laziness won't allow me continue, but now I saw this video I would be consistent," - @says pwetty_somi.
"U made me have a glow up ty keep up the good work," - says @rhtwin.
