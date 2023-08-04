Hair length booster using onion peel, cloves (pilau) according to beauty TikToker

READ HERE: How to deal with hair pollution from dust without head wraps

Some of the TikTok users who watched the video rushed to confirm that the formula works as they have tried it themselves.

Seeing as the creator doesn't appear to have an ulterior motive, we were inclined to share the find with you in case this potion does wonders for your hair.

ADVERTISEMENT

CHECK OUT: 4 ways to make natural hair masks at home

How to make the onion/cloves hair spray

If you have an empty hair or soap spray bottle, it will be put to good use now. Make sure you clean it of any traces of the former product content. Or simply get a new one.

Put a pan of water on a small flame on the burner. As the water starts to warm up, add onion peelings and the cloves. Boil for five minutes on a simmer until the water turns to a coffee brown. Pour the water into a container and let it cool. After cooling, pour it into your spray bottle and it is ready for use.

CHECK OUT: Bettinah Tiana defends her beauty product expertise

ADVERTISEMENT

How to apply the solution to hair

According to the video, spray the water on your hair roots and the strands. After applying, gently massage your scalp and hair until you are satisfied. Wash the solution off with shampoo or water only an hour after applying it. Dry your hair and brush or comb it out gently. Use it four times a week.

CHECK OUT: 8 habits that trigger early balding

Comments and reactions

Various TikTok users took to the comments to confirm that the solution has worked for them. Here are some of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It works 100% my hair looks so healthy and shiny and it isn't dry anymore. I use it everyday, just spray in ur roots and massage it," - @says itz_bismaa.

READ HERE: Hair stylist gives 6 tips to maintain healthy tresses

"Without onion peel works better my hair has been growing so muchh," - says @jenigeriaan.

"I did it under a month I saw a huge change but laziness won't allow me continue, but now I saw this video I would be consistent," - @says pwetty_somi.

"U made me have a glow up ty keep up the good work," - says @rhtwin.