When it comes to braids, you can always trust Ayra Starr to deliver. The beautiful Mavin Records singer always looks gorgeous in braids.
Hair Inspiration: 5 types of braids Ayra Starr loves and we do too!
Worried about your next hairstyle? Let Ayra inspire you.
One way she styles her hair is by dyeing it in the colour of whatever hair extensions she’s wearing. Ayra recently got an endorsement deal with extensions company, Darling and we can see why.
Here are five hairstyles inspired by Ayra;
Pick and drop
This style is a personal favourite of Ayra. It doesn’t take long to make and it’s so beautiful because you can make it curly and voluminous.
Big corn rows
Cornrows are such a good idea. They bring out your beautiful face and again they’re so easy to make. You’ll be done in less than thirty minutes.
Big box braids
A personal fave of Ayra and a personal fave of ours. This hairstyle is easy to make and you won’t spend a lot of time on it.
Loosened half braids
Are you bored of your box braids? Loosen half of it to create a new hairstyle.
Knotless braids
These knotless braids with curls at the edge are long-lasting hairstyles that look good on everyone.
