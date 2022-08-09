RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Hair Inspiration: 5 types of braids Ayra Starr loves and we do too!

Worried about your next hairstyle? Let Ayra inspire you.

Ayra loves to make braids [Instagram/AyraStarr]
When it comes to braids, you can always trust Ayra Starr to deliver. The beautiful Mavin Records singer always looks gorgeous in braids.

One way she styles her hair is by dyeing it in the colour of whatever hair extensions she’s wearing. Ayra recently got an endorsement deal with extensions company, Darling and we can see why.

Here are five hairstyles inspired by Ayra;

This style is a personal favourite of Ayra. It doesn’t take long to make and it’s so beautiful because you can make it curly and voluminous.

Cornrows are such a good idea. They bring out your beautiful face and again they’re so easy to make. You’ll be done in less than thirty minutes.

A personal fave of Ayra and a personal fave of ours. This hairstyle is easy to make and you won’t spend a lot of time on it.

Are you bored of your box braids? Loosen half of it to create a new hairstyle.

These knotless braids with curls at the edge are long-lasting hairstyles that look good on everyone.

Hair Inspiration: 5 types of braids Ayra Starr loves and we do too!

