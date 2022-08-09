Hair Inspiration: 5 types of braids Ayra Starr loves and we do too!

One way she styles her hair is by dyeing it in the colour of whatever hair extensions she’s wearing. Ayra recently got an endorsement deal with extensions company, Darling and we can see why.

Here are five hairstyles inspired by Ayra;

Pick and drop

This style is a personal favourite of Ayra. It doesn’t take long to make and it’s so beautiful because you can make it curly and voluminous.

Big corn rows

Cornrows are such a good idea. They bring out your beautiful face and again they’re so easy to make. You’ll be done in less than thirty minutes.

Big box braids

A personal fave of Ayra and a personal fave of ours. This hairstyle is easy to make and you won’t spend a lot of time on it.

Loosened half braids

Are you bored of your box braids? Loosen half of it to create a new hairstyle.

Knotless braids