Hair Goals: 5 gorgeous celebs prove that the pixie cut is in style

A pixie cut refers to a hairstyle that is shorter at the back. It works in two ways, you can either get a pixie cut wig or cut your relaxed hair in that style but you have to be careful, you can’t have just any hairdresser cutting your hair.

Tiwa Savage

If we had forgotten about pixie cuts, Tiwa did an excellent job of reviving our memory. See how the cut brings so much attention to her face.

Dorathy Bachor

Dora shows us that a pixie cut is makes you look like a stylish and classy woman. Very appropriate if you dress corporately.

Dorcas Shola Fapson

Dorcas rocks the pixie cut from time to time and we have to say that it looks so good on her every single time.

Osas Ighodaro

Osas reminds us that the pixie way is the one of best looks for formal events.

Nonye Udeogu