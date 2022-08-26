RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Hair Goals: 5 braids inspired by Temi Otedola

Temi Iwalaiye

Temi Otedola's braided hairstyles should be your mood board the next time you go to the salon.

Temi Otedola in braids [Instagram/Temiotedola]
Temi Otedola in braids [Instagram/Temiotedola]

If there is one thing we know about fashion influencer, the daughter of Billionaire Femi Otedola and fiancée to Mr Eazi, Temi Otedola is that she is a fashion icon in her own right.

This 26-year-old hair styling is certainly inspirational and gorgeous, usually she opts for braids as much as she wears wigs.

Temi makes a strong case for the African Bantu knots, and we are not complaining about it at all.

Two-step is a sort of half cornrow. The hair is plaited halfway, and the rest is made into single braids.

An ancient Yoruba hairstyle where the hair is plaited to the middle of your head. What we love about Temi’s take on it is how she makes the braids extremely big, which means it’s easy to make and loosen.

The knotless braids are fast becoming a hairstyle many women do when they are out of ideas, and it looks gorgeous every single time on every woman.

This hairstyle is always a quick fix-me-up for every lady when they don't know what to do and are tired of wigs and their natural hair.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Hair Goals: 5 braids inspired by Temi Otedola

Hair Goals: 5 braids inspired by Temi Otedola

7 weird things that happen during s*x, and they're normal

7 weird things that happen during s*x, and they're normal

9 words you can use to make a woman feel sexy

9 words you can use to make a woman feel sexy

How girls in Nigeria are affected by false information about their period and s*x

How girls in Nigeria are affected by false information about their period and s*x

Germany to return more Benin Bronzes to Nigeria

Germany to return more Benin Bronzes to Nigeria

5 weird birthday traditions you’ve probably never heard of

5 weird birthday traditions you’ve probably never heard of

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Ladies, this is why your vagina smells bad

Ladies, this is why your vagina smells bad

National peace and happiness starts with self-peace

National peace and happiness starts with self-peace

Trending

Couple in bed

7 weird things that happen during s*x, and they're normal

Condom

3 side-effects of condoms you never knew

Unhappy couple in bed(jivenaija)

Dear men, these 4 things may prevent you from lasting longer in bed

Garden Egg: The health benefits of this plant are incredible [Daily Advent]

Garden Egg: The health benefits of this plant are incredible