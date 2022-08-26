Hair Goals: 5 braids inspired by Temi Otedola

This 26-year-old hair styling is certainly inspirational and gorgeous, usually she opts for braids as much as she wears wigs.

1. Bantu Knots

Temi makes a strong case for the African Bantu knots, and we are not complaining about it at all.

2. Two-step

Two-step is a sort of half cornrow. The hair is plaited halfway, and the rest is made into single braids.

3. Shuku

An ancient Yoruba hairstyle where the hair is plaited to the middle of your head. What we love about Temi’s take on it is how she makes the braids extremely big, which means it’s easy to make and loosen.

4. Knotless braids

The knotless braids are fast becoming a hairstyle many women do when they are out of ideas, and it looks gorgeous every single time on every woman.

5. Big cornrows