If there is one thing we know about fashion influencer, the daughter of Billionaire Femi Otedola and fiancée to Mr Eazi, Temi Otedola is that she is a fashion icon in her own right.
Hair Goals: 5 braids inspired by Temi Otedola
Temi Otedola's braided hairstyles should be your mood board the next time you go to the salon.
This 26-year-old hair styling is certainly inspirational and gorgeous, usually she opts for braids as much as she wears wigs.
1. Bantu Knots
Temi makes a strong case for the African Bantu knots, and we are not complaining about it at all.
2. Two-step
Two-step is a sort of half cornrow. The hair is plaited halfway, and the rest is made into single braids.
3. Shuku
An ancient Yoruba hairstyle where the hair is plaited to the middle of your head. What we love about Temi’s take on it is how she makes the braids extremely big, which means it’s easy to make and loosen.
4. Knotless braids
The knotless braids are fast becoming a hairstyle many women do when they are out of ideas, and it looks gorgeous every single time on every woman.
5. Big cornrows
This hairstyle is always a quick fix-me-up for every lady when they don't know what to do and are tired of wigs and their natural hair.
