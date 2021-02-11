The grand finale of the Miss University Nigeria (MUN) 2021, the most popular beauty pageant for university students will hold in July according to the organisers.

Ahead of the grand finale, the organisers have kickstarted registration of contestants on its website and also commenced publicity on social media, especially on its Instagram page.

For MUN, the winner walks away with a brand new car and N1.5 million cash with other benefits including fully-paid masters degree programme, wardrobe allowance and sponsored international vacation trip.

First and second runners will win one million naira and N500, 000 respectively in addition to sponsored masters programme and wardrobe allowance.

Interested individuals must be least 18 years old and already an undergraduate of a Nigerian university.