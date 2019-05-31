Gleam Skincare has been empowering people all across the world to achieve their dream skin look, ageless and without blemishes. For 4 years, the skincare brand which has clients across the globe has been making skincare products for all skin types irrespective of the defects.

Gleam Skincare has products ranging from skin treatments, Knuckles Fade off, face cream, dark spots, perfect glow soap; dark hand and foot corrector, black soap, acne remover, body scrub, flawless lightening package, brightening cream and Egyptian milk etc.

Gleam Skincare product has been, and will continue to be formulated, to be not only leave the skin flawless, but to redefine and empower everyone to achieve that flawless skin of their dreams. For as you know, living life on your terms, brings in the very best of what you truly desire, and more importantly, deserve.

In line with her product re-launch, Gleam Skincare Nigeria is adding a new product for hair growth.

In an official press release, the CEO of Gleam Skincare Nigeria Oluchukwu Victory Ngozi stated: "Our dream at Gleam Skincare Nigeria has always been to create a Skincare product brand for everyone who desires to have that glowing, flawless skin, ageless and with no blemishes.

For 4 years, we have been empowering individuals all across the world through our beauty & lifestyle products.

At Gleam Skincare Nigeria, we are committed to empowering everyone out there who wants the best from life and desires to have an ageless, glowing skin without blemishes or wrinkles.

In order to serve our clients all over the world better we are re-launching Gleam Skincare in a more unique packaging and adding a new product for hair growth. You deserve the very best. You are the reason why we are still in business.....You made our dreams come true."

You can shop online at

website: www.gleamskincarenigeria.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/gleam_skincare_nigeria , www.instagram.com/p/Bx-IZ4QjtGJ

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GleamSkincareNigeria

Twitter: www.twitter.com/GleamSkincareNG