Ginger: How this miracle root improves your skin, hair and body

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are the top five advantages of ginger for skin and hair

Ginger have numerous benefits
Ginger have numerous benefits

Due to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities, ginger is a fantastic complement to the majority of skin care regimens.

A result of your body's regular metabolic activity is free radicals. They can also develop as a result of things in the air like cigarette smoke, air pollution, or industrial toxins.

Free radicals can cause oxidative stress, which can cause fine lines, hyperpigmentation, and wrinkles.

Ginger is a source of antioxidants, which guard against oxidative stress.

Ginger is great for your hair. It’s been used in hair treatments for a long time. It makes your hair thicker, have fewer split ends and causes hair growth.

Ginger’s antiseptic and antimicrobial properties also work on your scalp and reduce dandruff.

Ginger contains gingerol, a phytochemical that has powerful anti-inflammatory properties. It is excellent for both treating and preventing some forms of acne.

Studies found that ginger lowers the amount of extra oil, or sebum, that your skin generates.

Antioxidant-rich ginger also helps to maintain normal blood flow throughout the body. Ginger can make it easier for scars to revert to your skin's natural colour.

Some claim though unsupported scientifically that ginger can increase the creation of collagen that helps scars to look better.

Ginger-based remedies may promote healthier blood circulation and help your body remove toxins. This prevents fat from accumulating beneath your skin.

Ginger can be used as a toner, facemask, massage oil, scrub or shampoo.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

