Want to get ready with Temi Otedola in Johannesburg? Take a look!

The lifestyle and fashion blogger just rounded up her South African adventure and here's a very special GRWM.
Whether it's fashion, beauty, lifestyle or travel, Temi Otedola has got us covered. The jet-setting blogger and her 'JTO Takes...' series has seen us visit some of the most beautiful places in the world. Her latest destination of choice was the stunning South Africa. She spent time in both Cape Town and Johannesburg and filmed this extra special Get Ready With Me.
Temi writes:
Although I was just in Joburg for a couple days off after all the Cape Town craziness, I managed to film this supper chatty GRWM video. I hope you guys enjoy these more talky makeup videos and let me know if you would like life updates more regularly.
Laura Geller Blur Stick
Make Up For Ever Step 1 Mattifying Primer
GLAMGLOW Illuminating Moisturiser
Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion
Laura Mercier Translucent Setting Powder
Beauty Bay Evolve Eyeshadow Palette
Tom Ford Waterproof Foundation and Concealer
MAC Strobe Cream in Peachlite
MAC Mineralize Concealer in NC 45
Charlotte Tillbury Hollywood Contour Wand in Med/Dark
Nars Contour Blush
Fenty Beauty Killawatt Highlight in “Mean Money/Hustla Baby”
Nouveau Lashes Enhance Mascara
The Beauty Edit Mayfair Brow Filler
Model In A Bottle Long Lasting Eyebrow Sealer
Winky Lux Disco Kitten Gloss in “Foxy”