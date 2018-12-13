news

Temi Otedola is a successful fashion and lifestyle blogger who takes us along on her adventures all over the world. From Italy to Spain and now South Africa, we get to experience the fashion and culture along with her. Want to get ready with Temi Otedola in Johannesburg? Take a look!

Whether it's fashion, beauty, lifestyle or travel, Temi Otedola has got us covered. The jet-setting blogger and her 'JTO Takes...' series has seen us visit some of the most beautiful places in the world. Her latest destination of choice was the stunning South Africa. She spent time in both Cape Town and Johannesburg and filmed this extra special Get Ready With Me.

Temi writes:

Although I was just in Joburg for a couple days off after all the Cape Town craziness, I managed to film this supper chatty GRWM video. I hope you guys enjoy these more talky makeup videos and let me know if you would like life updates more regularly.

Product Breakdown

Laura Geller Blur Stick

Make Up For Ever Step 1 Mattifying Primer

GLAMGLOW Illuminating Moisturiser

Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion

Laura Mercier Translucent Setting Powder

Beauty Bay Evolve Eyeshadow Palette

Tom Ford Waterproof Foundation and Concealer

MAC Strobe Cream in Peachlite

MAC Mineralize Concealer in NC 45

Charlotte Tillbury Hollywood Contour Wand in Med/Dark

Nars Contour Blush

Fenty Beauty Killawatt Highlight in “Mean Money/Hustla Baby”

Nouveau Lashes Enhance Mascara

The Beauty Edit Mayfair Brow Filler

Model In A Bottle Long Lasting Eyebrow Sealer

Winky Lux Disco Kitten Gloss in “Foxy”