An itching, burning, or throbbing sensation may accompany the pain. Penile pain can be a result of an accident or disease. It can affect males of any age.

The pain can vary depending on what underlying condition or disease is causing it. If you have an injury, the pain may be severe and occur suddenly. If you have a disease or condition, the pain may be mild and may gradually get worse.

Any type of pain in the penis is a cause for concern, particularly if it occurs during an erection, prevents urination, or occurs along with discharge, sores, redness, or swelling.

If you are wondering what's causing that ache below your belt and between your legs, read below

Pain at the tip of the penis

This could be a sign of a sexually transmitted infection (STI), especially if it’s accompanied by a greenish or whitish discharge.

Another possible cause is a kidney stone, although the pain in your tip would usually be accompanied by an ache in your lower stomach.

The scrotum pain

There is usually a heavy ache in your scrotum that seems to show up after you’ve lifted weights, moved heavy furniture, or were standing for a long period.

This could mean that there is an enlargement of the veins within your scrotum that heats up your testicles and causes tenderness or dull pain.

Erection pain

This happens with your erection never goes away.

This is because blood is not able to flow through the penis well. During a healthy erection, blood should be flowing both ways.

Testicle pain

You feel a sharp, shooting pain in your testicles that doesn’t let up and may be accompanied by nausea or vomiting.

This happens when one testicle may have become twisted in your scrotum, which cuts off the blood flow and oxygen it needs to stay healthy. The condition is called “testicular torsion,” and it could cost you one of your boys if you don’t act fast.