For women: How to calculate your pregnancy due date at home

Once a pregnancy is confirmed, questions of when you will be due to deliver come into mind.

Calculating the date isn't for fun but it is rather a date you plan things around.

The pregnancy due date calculator tells you the estimated date of your delivery and prepares you for the arrival of your baby.

If you haven't visited the hospital yet for an ultrasound, here's the best way to calculate your due date at home:

How to calculate your due date

The average pregnancy is calculated at 282 days (40 weeks) from the first day of your last menstrual period.

However, babies rarely keep to an exact timetable, so a full-term pregnancy can be anywhere between 37 and 42 weeks. A baby born before 37 weeks is considered to be premature and anything past 42 weeks is considered overdue.

Due dates are usually calculated on your last period instead of the date of conception because of several reasons:

Although the average woman ovulates (releases an egg) approximately 2 weeks after her period, the exact time is not always known. Once an egg has been released, it can remain fertile for up to 24 hours. Sperm can last for up to 5 days after intercourse to fertilise an egg.

When to see the doctor

Once you find your pregnancy test positive, it is important to go for an antenatal check-up.

Also, if your periods are irregular or you are unsure of the date, an ultrasound will help determine the development of the embryo and your due date. Ultrasound scans can be done at any stage of pregnancy after the first 6 weeks.

Things to do when you are pregnant

The initial stage is the most crucial stage of your pregnancy. The right kind of diet at the initial stage has a great impact on the fetus. You must eat nutritious food for the healthy development of the baby in your womb.