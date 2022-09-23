RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

For women: 4 things you should never allow into your vagina

A healthy vagina is a happy vagina.

Bananas and cucumber

Vaginas are great and the only part of your body that cleans itself.

Sometimes we do things to our lady parts, thinking for some reason it’s going to benefit them in some way. But it doesn’t.

It is really important to take care of it properly, otherwise, we could put ourselves at risk of several uncomfortable and itchy infections.

There are certain things that you need to keep out of your genitalia for it to do its job, that is, to stay fresh and healthy.

Find the list below:

  • Fruit and vegetables

Females do masturbate and doing it right is very important. Inserting fruits and vegetables [carrots, banana, cucumber, garlic] into your vagina is very harmful.

There are a variety of bacteria and pesticides that we expose our vagina to when we insert these in there.

  • Steam

Sitting down on a bowl of hot water to ‘clean your vagina is unsafe and can be harmful. In the worst-case scenario, your vagina can burn. Don’t do it.

  • Oil-based products

Products such as Vaseline, baby oil, tea tree oil, and olive oil are often used as lubricants during sex. However, this is highly dangerous since these petroleum products may expose your vagina to infections.

Alternatively, you can use water not saliva, to ease the friction during sex.

  • Soap

Using soap to wash the pink carnal is the most disguised form of harm because it can be extremely detrimental to a lady’s health.

Washing your beaver with soap reduces the vagina’s natural bacteria and is even known to cause bacterial vaginosis, chlamydia, gonorrhoea and pelvic inflammatory disease, among other diseases.

For women: 4 things you should never allow into your vagina

