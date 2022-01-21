Foods that weaken your Immune system

1. Added sugar

Meals high in added sugars increase inflammatory proteins in your body, adversely impacting your immune function. This is especially prevalent in people with diabetes as they can have high blood sugar levels longer than people with normal blood sugar levels.

In addition, meals high in added sugar have been proven to increase your susceptibility to certain diseases like arthritis. Examples of foods that are high in added sugar include ice cream, candy, cake, and sugary beverages.

2. Salty foods

Diets with high salt content increase the risk of autoimmune diseases and may trigger tissue inflammation. That's right, chips and fast food can decrease your body's immune response. Overeating salt has also been proven to worsen existing autoimmune diseases. So, if you want your immune system to fight diseases effectively, it's best to reduce your salt intake.

3. Charred and processed meats

Research has shown that diets high in saturated fats can cause immune system dysfunction, and processed meats have a high amount of saturated fats. Saturated fats also contribute to inflammation. In summary, processed meats and meats cooked at high temperatures can harm your immune system, so it is best to avoid them.

4. Foods with certain additives

Food items, mainly processed foods, often contain additives to improve their lifespan, taste, and texture. However, some of these additives can have a negative effect on your immune system. For example, emulsifiers added to food to improve their texture can induce inflammation and harm your gut.