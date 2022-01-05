RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Foods that can help you gain weight in a healthy way

Authors:

Oluwatimilehin Ademosu

If you're slim and looking to gain a few pounds, you may have resorted to unhealthy foods to gain weight like fries, burgers, or other Junk food.

Foods that can help you gain weight in a healthy way
Foods that can help you gain weight in a healthy way

These foods do not increase your lean muscle; they only increase your fat mass and create future health problems like hypertension, diabetes, and high cholesterol.

Recommended articles

But what if we told you some foods could help you gain weight without having a detrimental effect on your health later on. Check out some of these foods below.

Protein-rich foods

Protein is the building block of muscle, and thus it's essential to include this in your daily diet if you're looking to gain weight. Have some beef, lentils, or beans for effective weight gain with every meal. Make sure you consume fresh meats, not processed ones, as they contain all sorts of chemicals, which can cause severe problems over time.

Good examples of protein-packed meat are lean chicken breasts without skin, turkey breast, pork loin chops, flank steak, etc. You can also try eggs too but avoid eating more than three a day because cholesterol levels become very high.

Starchy foods

Starchy foods have an abundance of calories and carbs. These should be consumed in every meal for healthy weight gain, especially if you're an active person.

Potatoes (sweet and regular), whole grains, and pasta are among the best foods that can help you gain weight healthily because they contain a large amount of healthy carbs while still being low in fat content compared to other food choices such as red meats or dairy products like cheese and butter.

Nuts and peanut butter

Nuts like peanuts, walnuts, cashews, and almonds are good foods that can help you gain weight healthily because they have high calories. In addition, they're packed with healthy fats, which aid in the growth of body tissue while also being a great source of protein - all things needed to help gain some pounds fast.

Peanut butter is another food choice that's equally as healthy. Not only does it help you healthily gain weight, but it's also a great source of Vitamin E and magnesium, which promotes radiant skin.

Authors:

Oluwatimilehin Ademosu Oluwatimilehin Ademosu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Foods that can help you gain weight in a healthy way

Foods that can help you gain weight in a healthy way

Skincare Secrets: Best moisturisers for different skin types

Skincare Secrets: Best moisturisers for different skin types

5 ways to avoid buying cheap-looking clothes

5 ways to avoid buying cheap-looking clothes

5 ways to know your sneakers are fake

5 ways to know your sneakers are fake

10 childhood traumatic experiences that affect adults

10 childhood traumatic experiences that affect adults

How to land an IJGB for yourself this season

How to land an IJGB for yourself this season

What's more entertaining? A relationship or friends with benefits

What's more entertaining? A relationship or friends with benefits

Starting the year with a bang

Starting the year with a bang

The saving culture

The saving culture

Trending

Glow up this season with turmeric black soap...here's how to make it

Turmeric black soap offers your skin the glow it deserves [Kamdora]