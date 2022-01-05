Foods that can help you gain weight in a healthy way

But what if we told you some foods could help you gain weight without having a detrimental effect on your health later on. Check out some of these foods below.

Protein-rich foods

Protein is the building block of muscle, and thus it's essential to include this in your daily diet if you're looking to gain weight. Have some beef, lentils, or beans for effective weight gain with every meal. Make sure you consume fresh meats, not processed ones, as they contain all sorts of chemicals, which can cause severe problems over time.

Good examples of protein-packed meat are lean chicken breasts without skin, turkey breast, pork loin chops, flank steak, etc. You can also try eggs too but avoid eating more than three a day because cholesterol levels become very high.

Starchy foods

Starchy foods have an abundance of calories and carbs. These should be consumed in every meal for healthy weight gain, especially if you're an active person.

Potatoes (sweet and regular), whole grains, and pasta are among the best foods that can help you gain weight healthily because they contain a large amount of healthy carbs while still being low in fat content compared to other food choices such as red meats or dairy products like cheese and butter.

Nuts and peanut butter

Nuts like peanuts, walnuts, cashews, and almonds are good foods that can help you gain weight healthily because they have high calories. In addition, they're packed with healthy fats, which aid in the growth of body tissue while also being a great source of protein - all things needed to help gain some pounds fast.