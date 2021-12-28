RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Foods that calm you down and reduce anxiety

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Certain foods can reduce anxious feelings.

Anxiety is a common mental health challenge [Pexels]
Anxiety is a common mental health challenge [Pexels]

Anxiety is one of the most common mental disorders.

Recommended articles

There are specific types of anxiety like social anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and post-traumatic stress.

However, the most common is generalised anxiety disorder which is accompanied by fear, tension, heart palpitations, excessive worry, feeling irritable, and annoyed.

Here are some foods that can reduce anxious feelings:

Dark chocolate reduces feelings of anxiety
Dark chocolate reduces feelings of anxiety ece-auto-gen

Dark chocolate has certain ingredients that improve one's mood and lift feelings of anxiety. It increases serotonin levels because it contains tryptophan, flavonoids and magnesium.

Eat bananas for an improved mood
Eat bananas for an improved mood BusinessInsider USA Images

Bananas also have a high tryptophan content which increases serotonin and causes you to feel happier and relaxed.

Drink green tea if you have anxiety [Pexels]
Drink green tea if you have anxiety [Pexels] Pulse Nigeria

Green tea has an amino acid known as theanine which increases serotonin and dopamine and helps to balance moods.

Inflammation can cause anxiety and depression. Yoghurt has anti-inflammatory qualities which reduce such feelings and the bacteria in yoghurt is perfect for your brain’s health.

Turmeric is basically a spice that can be added to meals. Turmeric is anti-inflammatory and reduces oxidative stress that can cause mood disorders.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Foods that calm you down and reduce anxiety

Foods that calm you down and reduce anxiety

How to lose the belly fat gotten during the holidays

How to lose the belly fat gotten during the holidays

Life after winning the Chess in Oshodi Underbridge competition

Life after winning the Chess in Oshodi Underbridge competition

How to be happy being a single pringle

How to be happy being a single pringle

Fun family activities that can strengthen your bond

Fun family activities that can strengthen your bond

NDLEA intercepts millions of Tramadol tablets in latest bust

NDLEA intercepts millions of Tramadol tablets in latest bust

Tips for a healthy christmas

Tips for a healthy christmas

Changing a person, is it worth it?

Changing a person, is it worth it?

10 health benefits of coconuts

10 health benefits of coconuts