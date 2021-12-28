Anxiety is one of the most common mental disorders.
Foods that calm you down and reduce anxiety
Certain foods can reduce anxious feelings.
There are specific types of anxiety like social anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and post-traumatic stress.
However, the most common is generalised anxiety disorder which is accompanied by fear, tension, heart palpitations, excessive worry, feeling irritable, and annoyed.
Here are some foods that can reduce anxious feelings:
1. Dark chocolate
Dark chocolate has certain ingredients that improve one's mood and lift feelings of anxiety. It increases serotonin levels because it contains tryptophan, flavonoids and magnesium.
2. Banana
Bananas also have a high tryptophan content which increases serotonin and causes you to feel happier and relaxed.
3. Green tea
Green tea has an amino acid known as theanine which increases serotonin and dopamine and helps to balance moods.
4. Yoghurt
Inflammation can cause anxiety and depression. Yoghurt has anti-inflammatory qualities which reduce such feelings and the bacteria in yoghurt is perfect for your brain’s health.
5. Turmeric
Turmeric is basically a spice that can be added to meals. Turmeric is anti-inflammatory and reduces oxidative stress that can cause mood disorders.
