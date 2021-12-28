Foods that calm you down and reduce anxiety

There are specific types of anxiety like social anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and post-traumatic stress.

However, the most common is generalised anxiety disorder which is accompanied by fear, tension, heart palpitations, excessive worry, feeling irritable, and annoyed.

Here are some foods that can reduce anxious feelings:

1. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate has certain ingredients that improve one's mood and lift feelings of anxiety. It increases serotonin levels because it contains tryptophan, flavonoids and magnesium.

2. Banana

Bananas also have a high tryptophan content which increases serotonin and causes you to feel happier and relaxed.

3. Green tea

Green tea has an amino acid known as theanine which increases serotonin and dopamine and helps to balance moods.

4. Yoghurt

Inflammation can cause anxiety and depression. Yoghurt has anti-inflammatory qualities which reduce such feelings and the bacteria in yoghurt is perfect for your brain’s health.

5. Turmeric