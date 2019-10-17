Stomach ulcers are sores that can happen in your digestive tract, including your lower throat (oesophagus), stomach and intestines.

Ulcer occurs when stomach acid damages the lining of the digestive tract. Upper abdominal pain is a common symptom. Consuming the right foods will greatly reduce the possibility of ulcer patients going through any pain.

Studies have shown that foods that are rich in antioxidants can greatly reduce the chance of getting an ulcer in the first place and cause other gastrointestinal problems.

If you've got ulcer, here are some of the foods you should consume.

1. Plantain

Boiled plantain is one of the healthy diet for ulcer patients [Credit: Bannann Bouyi] Bannann Bouyi

Plantain contains nutrients that helps soothe inflamed and irritated mucous membranes.Also, some antibacterial properties can be found in it. To get the best use of plantain as an ulcer patient, eat when it’s unripe. Avoid frying because fat can aggravate ulcer pain.

2. Yogurt

Yoghurt stop the organism that causes ulcer [Credit: Business Insider USA] BusinessInsider USA Images

Ulcer patients should never run out of yogurt. It contains micro-organism that inhibits the organism that causes ulcer. It has been said to heal ulcer faster than anything. Greek yoghurt are most potent, as opposed to the sweetened one which you really should avoid at all costs.

3. Fruits and vegetables

Ulcer patients should eat more vegetables and fruit, such as carrots, kale, broccoli, cabbage juice, grapes, apricots and kiwi fruit, for their beta-carotene and vitamin C content, in order to help protect the lining of the stomach and intestine.

Fruits like berries contain high levels of antioxidants which lower the risk of ulcers and ease symptoms when an ulcer has already developed.

4. Oily Fish

Oily fish, like salmon, mackerel, sardines and herring contain omega-3 fatty acids. They help to reduce the risk of ulcers by producing compounds called prostaglandins, that help to protect the lining of the stomach and intestines.

5. Honey

Honey relieves the pain ulcer patient go through [Credit: Emilija Manevska] Emilija Manevska

Honey has been known to fight bacteria that's why it's the best bet for ulcer patients. Start by taking a tablespoon of raw, unprocessed honey in the morning and at night to calm a fiery belly. Spread it on toast or a cracker to keep it in the stomach longer.

