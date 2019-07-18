Facts About The Flu In Kids

Flu is short for influenza, a serious viral infection caused by any one of the three strains of the influenza virus. Even though the symptoms are similar to that of the common cold, flu symptoms are generally more intense. It can spread through the air by coughing and sneezing as well as by hands. Also cups, and other objects that have been in contact with an infected person's mouth or nose. Some of the symptoms are fever or chills, headaches, cough, fatigue, diarrhoea, a runny nose, body aches and vomiting.

Like the common cold, the flu can be treated at home, with fever-reduction medication. The biggest difference between the flu and the common cold is timing. While the cold will seem to creep upon him over a few days, the flu is like a surprise attack sprung overnight. The flu can be really serious and sometimes life threatening. The disease is highly infectious and easy to contact so proper hygiene is very important. Even if your child is very healthy, they could still be infected with the flu.

When To Call The Doctor

Like the common cold, the flu can run its course and be gone within a week. But sometimes it can be serious with complications, especially with children under 2 years of age. Their immunity is still building up and not yet strong enough. If your child suffers other health conditions like asthma, it's best to let your doctor know every time he has the flu. Also contact your doctor if you notice any of the following:

unusually severe symptoms of the flu

laboured breathing

the symptoms improve and then relapse with severe coughing and fever

a very high fever

your child begins to convulse or has a seizure

a stiff neck

doesn't respond when you wake him up

seems confused or disoriented

pale skin colour

symptoms of dehydration

irritability and extreme fussiness, in babies

lethargy

your child is less than 1 year old

baby was born premature and is less than 2 years old

your child has been in the hospital the last three months

How To Treat The Flu In Kids

Most children fight off the infection by themselves within a week. Antibiotics are not helpful for the flu and your doctor won't prescribe them unless your child also has a bacterial infection. Never give your child or young person aspirin as this may increase the risk of Reye syndrome. Continue with your child's usual medications (such as those for asthma, diabetes and epilepsy). You can care for your child at home by doing these things:

Keep your child comfortable,and let him have lots of bed rest

Give him lots of fluid to ensure that he doesn't become dehydrated

Use saline drops to treat a stuffy nose

Offer medication such as ibuprofen and acetaminophen to fight the fever and reduce muscle aches.

Ibuprofen should not be administered to children below 6 months of age.

Give your child a variety of fruits containing Vitamin C.

Serve them foods in protein, such as meats, eggs, dairy, and beans, may help to regain strength.

Give foods that are easy to eat, such as soups and ice pops, which are soothing for sore throats.

How To Prevent The Flu In Kids

Wash your hands often, especially before preparing food or touching your child.

Throw out dirty tissues immediately.

Cover your mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing, preferably into the crook of your arm rather than your hand.

Wear a face mask over your nose and mouth. This may help limit the spread of germs when you cough, sneeze, or talk.

The flu can live on hard surfaces for 24 hours. Wipe down doorknobs, tables, and other surfaces in your home with hydrogen peroxide, rubbing alcohol, detergent, or iodine-based antiseptics.

Getting the flu vaccine is your child’s best defense against getting the flu, even if it’s not fully effective. Getting the flu vaccine may help reduce the severity of your child’s symptoms and decreases their chance of serious complications from the flu.

