Five benefits of drinking sugarcane juice in extreme hot weather

While sugarcane juice is not part of Ugandan culture generally and is extremely rare on the market, there are small businesses that deal in it in downtown Kampala. They use special presses that squeeze the juice out of the sugar canes and drain it into a bucket for sale. As a way of extra flavoring, ginger, lemon, and other spices are added to the liquid before sale. The packages for sale range from half a liter to five-liter jerricans.

Chewing sugarcane to press the juice out is the preferred way in Uganda and the good news is, you still get the benefits.

Here are five good reasons why you should drink sugarcane juice:

Helps boost energy

The glucose and other electrolytes present in sugarcane juice can give you that instant energy boost. A glass of sugarcane juice can also help cool down your body temperature during the harsh hot days.

Good for skin

Sugarcane juice is packed with antioxidants, magnesium, iron, and other electrolytes, which are essential for your skin. It can help boost immunity and increase blood flow in the body, which can help keep your skin healthy and reduced signs of aging.

Diuretic in nature

Sugarcane has diuretic properties. This means it can help remove excess salt and water from your body, by improving your kidney function. Drinking sugarcane may also benefit people who struggle with urinary tract infections.

Fights against cancer

There are studies that suggest flavones found in sugarcane juice may be effective in stopping the production and spread of cancerous cells. A study published in PLOS One, an open-source scientific journal in March 2021 highlighted the anti-cancer effect of Polyphenol-rich sugarcane extract (PRSE), a natural extract from sugar cane.

Improves digestion