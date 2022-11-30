The decision was made following the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture's publication of the proposal to offer paternity leave to employees.
FG approves 14-day paternity leave for fathers in public service
The start of 14-working-day paternity leave for federal civil staff has been approved by the federal government.
Folasade Yemi-Esan, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoS), announced this development yesterday in a circular dated November 25, 2022.
The circular specified that the leave would last for a maximum of 14 working days, would only be granted once every two years and would be for a maximum of four children.
When a male officer's family adopts a baby under four months old, Yemi-Esan stated, "the officer will equally enjoy Paternity Leave for a period of 14 working days."
She stated that any request for such leave must be accompanied by the officer's wife's Expected Date of Delivery (EDD) report or proof of the officer's consent to the child's adoption.
This is a welcomed development as it would help fathers bond with their children and relieve new mothers of the enormous responsibility of taking care of the child alone.
