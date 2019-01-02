In the caption of a video posted to Instagram New Year's Day, Fenty Beauty says, "We got #THECURE to your #newyearseve hangover! On January 11, we’re dropping 50 brand new shades of creamy, creaseproof, and longwearing #PROFILTRCONCEALER!" Rihanna herself posted a playful video to launch the product whilst taking a humorous jab at the legion of hungover Fenty Beauty fans and offering them the antidote.

"It's a new year. Half of y'all lookin' busted," Rihanna says in the Instagram video. She continues, "Fenty Beauty to the rescue. We are making brand-new concealer." In the short clip, she goes on to say, "So as long as you know your Pro Filt'r shade, we have a corresponding concealer to match. And you don't even have to figure it out."

The product, like most Fenty Beauty products is multi-purpose, it brightens, it can be used as highlighter, it's hydrating, crease-proof, long-wearing and covers bags and troublesome hyper-pigmentation.

In the video, Rihanna says that if you know your Pro Filt'r Foundation shade, there's a concealer shade that corresponds for those who want to find out the perfect shade for them. She also eliminated one of our pet concealer peeves: "Especially with a formula like this that dries down and mattifies eventually, you expect it to start getting tacky, but this formula does not," she says in the video.

To compliment the the launch of the concealers, Fenty Beauty is also launching a range of 8, great translucent powders. The powders come in 8 truly translucent shades made for any skin tone, that brightens, smooths, and sets your makeup to last with no flashback.

What better way to start the New Year than with Fenty Beauty! As if the concealer wasn't exciting enough, it turns out it just one of several new launches. In addition to the concealer, Fenty Beauty says the brand is introducing 10 new shades of Pro Filt'r Foundation to compliment the extensive concealer range, a new Powder Puff Setting Brush, a Lil Precision Makeup Sponge Duo, and the Concealer Precision Brush.

Better start saving up your coins for the January 11th launch!