Mr Adamu Bappah, the Secretary, Health and Human Services Secretariat (HHSS), gave the advice at a sensitisation campaign for secondary school students, on dangers of drug abuse and trafficking.

The sensitisation campaign, which was held at the Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Gwagwalada, on Thursday in Abuja, was tagged: Listen First.

Bappah, who was represented by the Special Assistant, Administration, Mr Lebi Bankole, said the sensitisation programme was designed to raise awareness on drug abuse among the youth.

He stated that drug abuse has become prevalent in the society, because information about the availability and type of drugs, method of ingestion and drug seeking practice, were readily available.

Bappah listed experimentation, peer pressure, the bid to reduce stress, build self esteem, the desire to be sociable, drug availability, unemployment and social economic frustration, among others, as factors that drive many youths to engage in illicit drugs.

He stated that health and social hazards of involvement in drug abuse have enormous consequences on users families and the society at large.

Mr Boniface Akwu, the Director Pharmaceutical Services and Chairman, FCT Drug Abuse Campaign Committee, advised the students to listen attentively to all the lectures and extend the education to their friends and families.

He expressed appreciation to the FCTA for approving such an enlightenment and sensitisation programme and stressed that the programme would impact positively in the lives of the youths.

District Head of Gwagwalada, Abubakar Magaji, who also spoke, called on the students to take the lesson learnt seriously as it would go a long way to reduce cases of drug addictions in the society.

In her remarks, the Vice Principal of GSSS, Mrs Chinwe Oyagiri, thanked the FCTA and the Secretary of HHSS for their tremendous support towards the success of the sensitisation lecture.

Oyagiri assured that the teachers would not get tired of sensitising the students on the dangers of drug abuse.