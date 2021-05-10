Exfoliating: The homemade remedy to clear skin

We would all love to have great, smooth skin but a lot of things get in the way of our glow.

One reason it seems like we do not have great skin is simply that we do not take care of our skin.

Here is a way to have clear glowing skin;

Exfoliate! Exfoliate!

A good skincare regime starts from exfoliating.

A friend of mine was complaining that she was tired of her pimples but she doesn’t bathe after work and most importantly she doesn’t exfoliate. Her pores are over clogged.

Exfoliating is a way to remove dead blood cells from your skin.

Pimples and acne come when your pores are clogged and using exfoliating scrub leaves your spore fresh.

It also allows whatever beauty product you buy to work effectively. Exfoliating can also help to prevent an unexpected outbreak of pimples.

The amazing thing is that you can even make an exfoliating scrub for yourself.

A homemade exfoliating scrub is organic and free of toxins. Not to mention that it is way cheaper.

There are different types of exfoliating scrub but we would be making brown sugar honey scrub.

So there is what are ingredients to make brown sugar honey scrub

3 tablespoon of Raw Honey 3 tablespoon Brown Sugar

Mix them and store them in a jar.