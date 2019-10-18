The processes involved in childbirth is quite rigorous and it requires much more than just strength from the expectant mother.

Exercises during pregnancy goes a long way to prepare pregnant women for labor which can be very rigorous. If you intend to have a stress-free labor, you need to follow these exercises and be faithful to them.

Most babies wriggle themselves into the optimum position for birth, these stretches will help soothe the pain, relax and help you stay calm until the big day. All the exercises can yield great benefits with minimal effort, and they don’t require special equipment.

These exercises will help you prepare for labor.

1. Taking a walk

Walking balances the body of a pregnant woman [Credit: momjunction.com] momjunction.com

The first step to exercising your body before labor is by taking a walk in the morning or evening. This is the simplest form of exercise that keeps your body balanced and it also requires no equipment. All you need is a pair of sneakers and comfortable outfits.

2. Back stretch

Back stretches ease the tension at your back [Credit: Babycenter] Babycenter

Stretching your muscles while preparing for labor is very helpful. This exercise stretches the muscles along your spine and shoulders as well as the back of your legs. Try this stretch whenever you feel tension in your back. It can also help relieve muscle tightness during labor.

3. Sitting on a stability ball

This exercise will definitely ease your back ache [Credit: Zumi.ng] Zumi.ng

Back aches are common pains that comes with pregnancy and labor. Sitting on stability balls help prevent backaches and strengthen your back and waist for labor. It also helps to open up the birth canal.

4. Butterfly stretch

Relax your inner muscles with this exercise [Credit: Babycenter] Babycenter

Your thighs will take a lot of your weight as you move into different positions throughout your labor, and this exercise will help your hard-working inner-thigh muscles relax.

Sit on a cushion with your back against the wall, bend your knees and place the soles of your feet together. As you exhale, let your thighs relax downwards as far as they will comfortably go.

5. Squats

It's important that your birth canals for a less stressful labor are opened and the best way to achieve that is by squatting. Squat sitting opens up your birth canal and makes it easy for the baby to come out during labor. So do squat sits as much as you can during the day and you can hold a chair or table for balance.