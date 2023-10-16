Excitement builds as Ecofitness launches Hub in Abuja

ADVERTISEMENT
Ecofitness, an expanding eco-conscious fitness centre with a strong presence in Nigeria's major cities is gearing up to unveil its newest outlet – the Ecofitness Hub, nestled right at 4th Avenue, Gwarinpa, Abuja on October 28, 2023
Ecofitness, an expanding eco-conscious fitness centre with a strong presence in Nigeria's major cities is gearing up to unveil its newest outlet – the Ecofitness Hub, nestled right at 4th Avenue, Gwarinpa, Abuja on October 28, 2023

Brace yourself Abuja, for something truly extraordinary as Ecofitness, an expanding eco-conscious fitness centre with a strong presence in Nigeria's major cities, including Abuja and Lagos, is gearing up to unveil its newest outlet – the Ecofitness Hub, nestled right at 4th Avenue, Gwarinpa, Abuja on October 28, 2023.

Get ready for the fitness extravaganza of the year, courtesy of Ecofitness, a company dedicated to injecting fitness and lifestyle into your daily living. Ecofitness serves not just individuals but also corporate bodies such as Banks, HMOs, Insurance Companies, and more, ensuring a holistic approach to health and well-being. Ecofitness will be bringing you a series of exhilarating activities that will make you Feel Fit and Feel Good.

Ecofitness Hub, a holistic wellness destination, features state-of-the-art gym facilities with experienced trainers, who will take your fitness to the next level.

On display will be the full complement of the hub’s offerings which includes a spa lounge for relaxation and rejuvenation, with therapeutic treatments to melt away stress, the restaurant which has a diverse menu of nutritious and delicious meals, and a healthy café with a cosy atmosphere for socializing offering healthy meals, energizing beverages and freshly squeezed juices. In addition, its karaoke pods let you unleash your inner star and have a blast!

But that's not all, Ecofitness has meticulously designed an array of interactive activities to make sure your energy levels are sky-high throughout the day. Think games, thrilling challenges, and more – all with the aim of making fitness fun and fabulous!

And for you, the fitness enthusiast, here's an exclusive invite: Join us for an engaging Q&A session on Ecofitness' Instagram page before the grand launch. It's your golden opportunity to get your fitness questions answered by the best in the fitness industry.

Stay tuned because there's a lot more in store – updates, sneak peeks behind the scenes, and exclusive previews of the Ecofitness Abuja branch launch. Keep a sharp eye on Ecofitness' Instagram and blog site www.ecofitnesshub.com for all the latest information.

Don't forget to circle Saturday, 28 October 2023 on your calendar and make your way to the Ecofitness Hub, 4th Avenue, Gwarinpa, Abuja, and get ready to immerse yourself in the Feel Fit and Feel Good excitement as Ecofitness launches its eco-friendly hub in Abuja!

