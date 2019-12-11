Listeria is a type of bacteria that lives in some contaminated foods. This bacteria can cause problems for both you and your baby. Although listeriosis (the illness from ingesting Listeria) is rare, pregnant women are more susceptible to it than non-pregnant healthy adults.

Everything you should know about listeriosis in pregnancy

What is Listeria?

Listeria monocytogenes is a type of bacteria that lives in water and soil. Vegetables can become contaminated from the soil, and animals can be carriers. Listeria is in uncooked meats, uncooked vegetables, unpasteurized milk, and processed foods. Pasteurization and cooking kills the bacteria. There is a chance that contamination may occur in ready-to-eat foods such as hot dogs and deli meats because contamination may occur after cooking and before packaging.

An image of the bacteria called Listeria

At least 80 babies died in South Africa in 2018. This was after authorities confirmed that a listeria outbreak killed more than 200 people. It was the worst outbreak of the food-borne disease in recorded global history. Experts traced the disease to contaminated cold meat produced at a food processing plant. South Africa’s largest food company owns the plant in question.

What are the risks of a pregnant woman getting listeriosis?

Statistics for Africa is not readily available. But according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), about 1,700 persons become seriously ill each year in the United States. Among these, 260 will die. The CDC states that pregnant women are 20 times more likely to become infected than non-pregnant healthy adults. But the number of cases of listeriosis in pregnant women is about 17%.

How will I know if I have listeriosis?

Symptoms of listeriosis may show up 2-30 days after exposure. The symptoms in pregnant women include mild flu-like symptoms, headaches, muscle aches, fever, nausea, and vomiting. If the infection spreads to the nervous system it can cause a stiff neck, disorientation, or convulsions. Infection can occur at any time during pregnancy. But it is most common during the third trimester when your immune system is somewhat suppressed. Be sure to contact your health care provider if you experience any of these symptoms. A blood test can confirm an infection from listeriosis.

Will this harm my baby?

If you are pregnant and infected with listeriosis, you are at an increased risk of :

Miscarriage

Premature delivery

Infection to the newborn

Death to the newborn (about 22% of cases of perinatal listeriosis result in stillbirth or neonatal death)

Early treatment with antibiotics may prevent fetal infection and other severe fetal complications. Not all babies whose mothers are infected will have any problems related to listeriosis.

How is it treated?

Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics during pregnancy. These antibiotics, in most cases, will prevent infection to the fetus and newborn. These same antibiotics are also given to newborns with listeriosis.

What can I do to protect my baby from listeriosis?

Following these guidelines can greatly reduce your chances of contracting Listeriosis:

Eat hard cheeses instead of soft cheeses: Pregnant women avoid soft cheeses such as feta, Brie, Camembert, blue-veined cheeses and Mexican style cheeses such as queso fresco, queso Blanco, and panela that do not state they are pasteurized. Hard cheeses such as cheddar and semi-soft cheeses such as mozzarella are safe to consume. Pasteurized processed cheese slices and spreads such as cream cheese and cottage cheese can also be safely consumed. The most important thing to do is to read the labels!

Pregnant women avoid soft cheeses such as feta, Brie, Camembert, blue-veined cheeses and Mexican style cheeses such as queso fresco, queso Blanco, and panela that do not state they are pasteurized. Hard cheeses such as cheddar and semi-soft cheeses such as mozzarella are safe to consume. Pasteurized processed cheese slices and spreads such as cream cheese and cottage cheese can also be safely consumed. The most important thing to do is to read the labels! Do not eat refrigerated pates or meat spreads.

Do not eat refrigerated smoked seafood unless it is in a cooked dish, such as a casserole.

Practice safe food handling:

Wash all fruits and vegetables

Keep everything clean including your hands and preparation surfaces

Keep your refrigerator thermometer at 40 degrees or below

Clean your refrigerator often

Avoid cross-contamination between raw and uncooked foods (this includes hot dog juices)

Cook foods at proper temperatures (use food thermometers) and reheat all foods until they are steaming hot (or 160 F)

Proper Temperatures for Cooking Foods:

Chicken: 165-180 F

Egg Dishes: 160 F

Ground Meat: 160-165 F

Beef, Medium well: 160 F

Beef, Well Done: 170 F (not recommended to eat any meat cooked rare)

Pork: 160-170 F

Ham (raw): 160 F

Ham (precooked): 140 F

Refrigerate or freeze food promptly.

This article was first published on AfricaParent.com