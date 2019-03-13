Everyone's favourite funny girl, Issa Rae, talks strength and body image with Women's Health magazine

The star of HBO's smash hit comedy Insecure, Issa Rae looks radiant as she covers Women's Health latest issue and talks about how her approach to health has changed since stardom.

In a series of gorgeous, colourful photos, Issa Rae looks the picture of health and happiness as she talks to the magazine about gaining 'new money weight', her paleo-adapted diet and learning to take better care of her health.

Read excerpts from the interview below:

On gaining New Money weight: “When the Web series started, I was very, very broke. Then more opportunities began to come,” she explains. “I was gaining New Money Weight.” As Issa saw it, the seemingly unlimited access to good food was one of the perks of her hustle. “When you get a good job, you’re like, ‘I can afford to eat at restaurants all the time!’ That adds up in weight.”

On her New Year's diet resolution: “I was a big excuse person when it came to exercising and eating right. I’d have spurts of trying to work out and being good. Then once I fell off, I’d be like, ‘Well, there’s always next year. Let me make it my New Year’s resolution.’ But even then, I would still be eating wrong while exercising vigorously.” (Issa is more “paleo-leaning” in her eating habits now, having rediscovered bacon after being a vegetarian for 15 years.)

On her exercise routine: “Let me not put extras on it,” she says, lest I think she’s about to detail some sort of extreme CrossFit-inspired routine worthy of a superhero flick. “I exercise for, like, an hour each day. My neighborhood has a bunch of hills, so it’s walking up hills. Then I alternate between walking and jogging. I hate jogging—you’re going in circles, but I recognize that it helps.”

On black women not taking care of themselves: “We, as black women, don’t take care of ourselves enough,” Issa recalls the Selma director telling her after she tried to laugh off a mysterious out-of-the-blue allergic reaction that left her face completely swollen. Issa wasn’t planning on going to the doctor unless it happened again.

DuVernay’s incredulous response of “Sis, if it happens again?! Are you kidding me?” was the kick she needed. That encouragement to make the time for herself and get to the doc was a crucial reminder.