The CEO of Ziva Lagos shares why she never publicly spoke about her endometriosis.

She shared in details her struggles before she was diagnosed, the day she was diagnosed and everything in-between. In her vlog, she explained the symptoms she had and how she was diagnosed.

It has been alleged that 30 – 40% of Nigerian women (who live in Nigeria) suffer from endometriosis but don't know what to do. There is also a recent study that claims approximately 11% of women and girls in Nigeria unknowingly live with the disorder, even though they show no symptoms, with diagnosis only occurring years later.

What is endometriosis and what are the symptoms?

Endometriosis is a relatively prevalent female reproductive disease. It is a painful disorder that affects the reproductive system and surrounding organs. The word 'Endometriosis' comes from the root 'endometrium', which is the tissue that lines the uterus and that sheds during a menstrual period.

Endometriosis occurs when tissue that should line the inside of your uterus, the endometrium, grows outside of it instead. Even though the tissue is outside of your uterus, it still acts like it should during your menstrual cycles. That means at the end of your period, this tissue will break apart and bleed.

Symptoms

Here are the symptoms you should look out for.

Other medical conditions such as Pelvic inflammatory disease, Ovarian cyst, irritable bowel syndrome, etc can mimic the symptoms of endometriosis. However, the major symptoms of endometriosis are;

1. Severe menstrual cramps

2. Long-term lower back and pelvic pain

3. Periods lasting longer than 7 days

4. Heavy menstrual bleeding where the pad or tampon needs changing every 1 to 2 hours

5. Bowel and urinary problems including pain, diarrhea, constipation and bloating

6. Bloody stool or urine

7. Painful intercourse

Watch her video below.