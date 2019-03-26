Time to do away with the classic cat eye or neatly kohl-rimmed eyes. This season, it’s time to draw outside the lines and try something completely new. Crisp graphic eyeliner is both effortlessly cool and bang on trend. Just a bright pop of colour elevates your beauty look and looks particularly good against black skin.

Graphic liner can either be very simple or very dramatic depending on the wearer and it's all about being expressive, individual and colourful. At first glance, graphic liner might seem tricky for the makeup novice but they're surprisingly simple to try on your own.

Check out some of Eki's best looks!

How to nail graphic eyeliner

Concealer: If you're attempting a bold, graphic eye, you need to make sure that your eye area is clean and even. Dot a spot of concealer underneath to cover up dark circles and on top of your lid for a fresh, clean space for your eyeliner look. Once you have applied your eyeliner, use a cotton bud and some concealer to tidy up the look and remove any smudges. Concealer will help you prep and correct and ensure that your makeup is flawless.

Liquid Liner: For your graphic look, it's best to try a waterproof liner so that you won't smudge or smear your handiwork as you go along and the entire look will have the longevity you desire. Begin by lining your upper lash line, gradually thickening the line the further you move. Once you’re at the corner of your eye, pull the liner up and out for a winged look. Then, use the liner in your crease, beginning about a centimeter away from your inner corner, and line the crease. Meet the liner with the wing you created from the bottom so that the liner is connected. Make sure you keep your eye closed for a few seconds so your look can dry in place.

Black Eyeshadow: For more longevity, use a liner brush and a heavily pigmented black eye shadow to go over the liquid liner. The powder will absorb any excess moisture and makeup your graphic look stand out event more. Wipe away any excess powder from under the eye and remember your concealer to tidy up mistakes.