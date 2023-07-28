Eating ass, kissing, oral sex, and unexpected ways hepatitis can be contracted

Hepatitis comes in various forms, with some being short-term (acute) and others causing long-term harm (chronic) by deteriorating the liver, diminishing its function, and even leading to liver cancer.

Here are the different types of Hepatitis and the way they are contracted:

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is caused by the hepatitis A virus.

It is contracted by eating food and drink contaminated with the faeces of an infected person.

It can be gotten from direct oral-anal contact, or as people call it, eating ass or ass licking.

It can also be contacted when we come in contact with infected fingers or objects near the anus.

It usually passes within a few months, although it can occasionally be severe and even life-threatening.

Anal sex is considered to be more dangerous than vaginal intercourse and both types of sex are riskier than oral sex. Oral-anal contact is also dangerous.

To reduce the risk of viral transmission, doctors recommend that every sexually active person who is not in agreed upon monogamous relationship use a barrier, such as a condom, dental dam, female condom, or finger cot.

There is no specific treatment for hepatitis A, but there is a vaccine. Healthcare professionals, men who have sexual relations with other men, children born to mothers with hepatitis B, and people traveling to countries with a higher prevalence of the virus should be vaccinated.

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B (HBV) is 50 to 100 times more easily transmitted sexually than HIV and can be found in vaginal secretions, saliva, and semen.

Oral sex (sex involving the mouth, commonly called 'giving head') particularly with heterosexual or homosexual partners, is the most common way HBV is spread.

The chance of transmission with deep kissing is unknown, but the risk increases when you kiss people with orthodontic braces or mouth cuts. It can't be spread by hugging or dry kissing.

You can get Hepatitis B from a contaminated vibrator because the virus can persist outside the body for a week or more. The risk may be reduced by immersing the vibrator in hot water.

The more sexual partners you have, the more you are likely to get HBV.

Hepatitis C

Hepatitis C is caused by the hepatitis C virus, which is usually spread through blood-to-blood contact with an infected person.

This can be done by sharing needles used to inject drugs. Exposure to blood from infected injection needles, unscreened blood transfusions, and sexual acts that result in exposure to blood.

Hepatitis C (HCV) is spread through contact with an infected person's blood, which can be caused by genital sores, cuts, or menstruation. So, oral sex during menstruation is a big no.

People who have a history of engaging in sexual promiscuity like having sex with prostitutes, having more than five sexual partners in a year, or a combination of both, are more likely to experience this.

Long-term monogamous relationships with HCV-infected individuals rarely contract the virus, with only 2% of sexual partners testing positive.

Chronic hepatitis C can cause cirrhosis and liver failure, and there is currently no vaccine available.

Hepatitis E

Hepatitis E is caused by the hepatitis E virus, which is the most common cause of short-term acute hepatitis,

It is caused by the faecal-oral route, principally through contaminated water.

It can also be caught by eating raw, uncooked and contaminated animal meat.

While it usually presents as a mild and temporary infection that doesn't necessitate treatment, it can pose a significant threat to certain individuals, particularly those with compromised immune systems.

In conclusion, hepatitis is a complex and multifaceted condition that can lead to liver damage, liver failure, and liver cancer.

Symptoms include pain or bloating in the abdomen, dark urine and faeces that are pale or clay-coloured, fatigue, fever, itching, jaundice a condition in which the skin or eyes turn yellow, appetite loss, vomiting and nausea.

It is essential to be aware of these potential risks and take the necessary precautions to protect oneself and others.