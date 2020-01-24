Whether it's the flu during the wet season or dust during the dry season, every season comes with its own allergy.

With dust allergy, you might be overwhelmed with uncontrollable sneezing. Guess what? The environment isn't just responsible, it sounds funny, but it's true. One piece of dust can contain pet dander, pieces of dead cockroaches, and mold spores, along with dead skin and dust mites. Both cockroaches and pet dander are common allergy triggers, too. Cockroach waste, saliva, and body parts are a problem in some homes.

Dust Allergy: 5 homemade remedies that helps to treat it

Some symptoms of dust allergy are a runny nose, sneezing and sniffling, itchy and red eyes, coughing and wheezing, shortness of breath, and tightness in the chest. Below are some homemade remedies that can help you get rid of dust allergy.

1. Dehumidifier

If you have dust allergy, you need to dehumidifiers wherever you are like your home, office or car. Dehumidifiers are devices that pull moisture out of the air, drying it out, thereby keeping mold triggers at bay. Dust allergy is often caused by dust mites plus molds, both of which thrive in humid conditions. Hence, a dehumidifier is your best bet to relieve dust allergy and its symptoms effectively.

2. Raw/ local honey

Local or raw honey often contains small amounts of local pollen, which is believed to help with dust allergies

Local or raw honey often contains small amounts of local pollen, which is believed to help with dust allergies. This is mainly useful for those who have seasonal allergies as regular consumption of small amounts of pollen via raw honey may make an individual less sensitive to it over time. All you need to do is consume two teaspoons of raw honey, twice daily.

3. Turmeric

Turmeric is one of the best natural remedies for treating dust allergy

This spice is one of the best natural remedies for treating dust allergy. Turmeric contains an active constituent called curcumin that acts as a natural decongestant. Turmeric is power-packed with anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that help prevent dust allergy. It also prevents the dust allergy from turning to an infection.

Add half teaspoon of turmeric and pepper to one teaspoon of milk and boil. Add honey before consuming. Drink this milk two times a day for a speedy recovery.

4. Diet rich in Vitamin C

Vitamin C is widely known for its amazing antioxidant potential

A diet rich in citrus fruits and leafy green vegetables will undoubtedly increase your daily intake of vitamin C. This vitamin in particular, is widely known for its amazing antioxidant potential. When it comes to dealing with dust and seasonal allergies, vitamin C supplementation has phenomenal effects in treating them.

5. Aloe vera

Aloe vera has natural anti-inflammatory properties that can help treat dust allergies

Aloe vera has natural anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties that can help treat the swelling and pain caused by dust allergies. All you need to do is drink 3 to 4 tablespoons of aloe vera juice, twice daily.