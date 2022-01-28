Dry cough in kids- causes, remedies, and when to see a doctor

Dry cough is a common problem in both adults and children. It is usually characterized by a persistent, hacking cough that does not produce mucus. Dry cough can be caused by a number of things, including the common cold, allergies, asthma, and bronchitis. It can also be a sign of a more serious condition, such as pneumonia or meningitis.

There are a number of remedies that you can try at home.

1. Inhale warm, moist air regularly:

Taking something warm for a condition characterized by cold is a no-brainer. How do we do this? By using a humidifier, inhaling steam from a pot of hot water, or taking long hot showers. Steam up the bathroom, and let your child sit within for about 20 minutes, just breathing.

It is important to keep your child's environment moist and warm to help loosen the mucus and make it easier to expel.

2. Drink warm fluids:

Drinking warm fluids will help to loosen the mucus and make it easier to expel. Try giving your child hot tea, soup, or even warm pap.

It is also important to keep your child well-hydrated, especially if they are fighting a viral infection such as a cold or the flu.

3. Gargle with salt water:

If your child is experiencing a sore throat along with their cough, gargling with salt water can help to soothe it. Salt water helps to kill bacteria and reduce inflammation.

You will need a tablespoon of salt for every cup of water. Stir the salt into the water until it is completely dissolved, then have your child gargle with it for about a minute. Spit it out and repeat two or three times a day as needed.

4. Cough drops:

Every Nigerian should know the 'baba blue' sweet; they were our first line of defence against the cold and flu before sanitizers became a thing. These little drops help to lubricate the throat, which can be helpful if your child is experiencing a dry cough.

Cough drops are also a great way to soothe a sore throat. Choose a brand that contains menthol or honey, as these ingredients can help to soothe the throat and reduce inflammation.

When should I see a doctor?

If your child's dry cough persists for more than two weeks, or if it is accompanied by other symptoms, such as fever, difficulty breathing, or chest pain, then it is necessary to see a doctor.