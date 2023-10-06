ADVERTISEMENT
Myth or truth: Does breast sucking reduce your chances of developing breast cancer?

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Breastfeeding and breast sucking are distinct activities with different implications for breast health and the risk of developing breast cancer.

Breastfeeding
While breastfeeding has been associated with a reduced risk of breast cancer, the idea that breast sucking by adults has a significant impact on diminishing the risk of this disease is a myth that has been debunked by oncologists.

Breastfeeding is a natural and beneficial practice for both infants and mothers.

Numerous studies, including the one conducted by Cancer Research in the UK, have shown that breastfeeding can indeed reduce the risk of developing breast cancer.

The mechanism behind this reduction in risk is thought to be related to hormonal changes that occur during lactation.

Specifically, breastfeeding can delay the return of menstruation, which reduces a woman's lifetime exposure to estrogen, a hormone that can promote the growth of certain breast cancer cells.

However, it is important to emphasize that while breastfeeding can lower the risk of breast cancer, it does not eliminate the risk entirely.

Many factors contribute to an individual's risk of developing breast cancer, including genetics, family history, and lifestyle factors.

Breast cancer is a complex disease with multiple risk factors, and no single action, such as breastfeeding, can guarantee complete protection.

On the other hand, the idea that adult breast sucking can significantly impact breast cancer risk is not supported by scientific evidence.

Breast sucking, whether for sexual pleasure or any other reason, is fundamentally different from breastfeeding in terms of hormonal and physiological processes involved.

It is a misconception to suggest that such activities have a meaningful effect on breast cancer risk reduction.

In conclusion, breastfeeding is a well-established factor that can modestly reduce the risk of breast cancer.

However, this reduction is not absolute, and other factors also play a crucial role in determining an individual's risk of developing the disease.

On the contrary, the practice of breast sucking among adults has no significant impact on diminishing breast cancer risk, and it is essential to rely on evidence-based information and consult with healthcare professionals for accurate guidance on breast cancer prevention and risk reduction.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

