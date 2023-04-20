The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Do you really need to walk 10,000 steps per day to be healthy?

Temi Iwalaiye

Walking is great for your heart, but how many steps per day do you need?

Walking is great exercise [istockphoto]
Walking is great exercise [istockphoto]

The average adult walks between 3,000 and 4,000 steps per day, but that’s not enough, it is said to be sedentary behaviour because it involves fewer than 5,000 steps, but many people now believe you should take about 10,000 steps daily. Is that necessary?

Many people are trying to hit the 10,000 milestones every day, but that’s not at all scientific. It is believed that that number was used to help advertise the first commercial pedometer in the 1960s and it wasn't based on science.

According to a report in The Lancet, it is 7,000 steps, not 10,000 steps.

Taking 7,000 will prolong the lives of older people (people over 60 years old) and make them fit while younger people can walk about 9, 000 steps.

Doctors and scientists have said that there is no specific number of steps you should be taking, but one thing is for sure, you should walk!

There are many benefits to walking. Walking lowers stress, boosts cardiovascular health, helps with weight loss, increases muscle mass, and improves bone density.

ADVERTISEMENT

