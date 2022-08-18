RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Do you know about these 5 underrated self-care activities?

Temi Iwalaiye

If you’re feeling down, depressed then try these important self-care hacks:

Everyone talks about self-care these days and it’s so important. Self-care is self-explanatory, it simply means taking care of yourself and putting yourself first.

Even though times are tough, you shouldn’t borrow people huge sums of money. They will essentially run away with your money, and you will be stranded.

Self-care is not borrowing people money. As they said, listen to their story, empathize with them but refuse to do the transfer.

Never underestimate the power of a fresh trim or a new hairstyle. It’s like you reinvented yourself. Clear the scruffy look and become new with a new hairdo.

You really shouldn’t view people's status or allow people to view your status or posts if you don’t want to. There’s someone whose posts always gave me palpitations, ever since I muted the person, I think of him less. Stop feeding the pain and irritation and block or mute them.

Most problems can be solved after a good sleep. Self-care is napping because problem no dey finish.

Even if it’s with the last money in your account, use it to buy Shawarma, chicken and chips or whatever and sleep. Food is self-care and it can lift your mood instantly.

