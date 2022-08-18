Do you know about these 5 underrated self-care activities?

Everyone talks about self-care these days and it’s so important. Self-care is self-explanatory, it simply means taking care of yourself and putting yourself first.

1. Refusing to loan money

Even though times are tough, you shouldn’t borrow people huge sums of money. They will essentially run away with your money, and you will be stranded.

Self-care is not borrowing people money. As they said, listen to their story, empathize with them but refuse to do the transfer.

2. Getting your hair cut or making a new hairstyle

Never underestimate the power of a fresh trim or a new hairstyle. It’s like you reinvented yourself. Clear the scruffy look and become new with a new hairdo.

3. Blocking, muting and unfollowing

You really shouldn’t view people's status or allow people to view your status or posts if you don’t want to. There’s someone whose posts always gave me palpitations, ever since I muted the person, I think of him less. Stop feeding the pain and irritation and block or mute them.

4. Having a good nap

Most problems can be solved after a good sleep. Self-care is napping because problem no dey finish.

5. Eating what you feel like