Do these 3 things if you struggle with falling asleep

If you're one of the people who struggle to fall asleep, you're not alone. Countless insomniacs exist, but the good part is there are ways to soothe this problem and find the rest you deserve.

Here are some remedies that may help you get those precious hours of sleep.

Calm bedtime routines

You need to wind down before bed. This means having bedtime routines that signal to your body that it's time to relax. You could read a comforting book, take a warm bath and eat a light meal. The goal is to ease the tension from the hustle and bustle of the day into the calm of the night.

Disconnect from the world

This means no screens before bed. Our gadgets have become a part of our daily lives, but they emit blue light that can interfere with our circadian rhythms and disrupt sleep. Make it a habit to power down all your electronic devices at least an hour before bedtime. Instead of keeping up with all social media platforms, read a book or listen to soothing music to prepare your mind for rest.

Create a sleep-friendly environment

Make your bedroom a sanctuary by keeping it cool, dark, and quiet. Make it comfortable with soft pillows and blackout curtains that block out unwanted light. A very calm environment would boost your sleep nerves.

What if I still can’t fall asleep?

If, after 20 minutes of lying in bed, sleep continues to elude you, get up, go to another part of your house, and do something soothing like reading a boring book or listening to soft, calming music.