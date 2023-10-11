ADVERTISEMENT
Do these 3 things if you struggle with falling asleep

Anna Ajayi

No one should ever have to struggle with this natural human need.

You can improve your sleep by changing some bed-time habits [iStock]
You can improve your sleep by changing some bed-time habits [iStock]

If you're one of the people who struggle to fall asleep, you're not alone. Countless insomniacs exist, but the good part is there are ways to soothe this problem and find the rest you deserve.

Here are some remedies that may help you get those precious hours of sleep.

You need to wind down before bed. This means having bedtime routines that signal to your body that it's time to relax. You could read a comforting book, take a warm bath and eat a light meal. The goal is to ease the tension from the hustle and bustle of the day into the calm of the night.

This means no screens before bed. Our gadgets have become a part of our daily lives, but they emit blue light that can interfere with our circadian rhythms and disrupt sleep. Make it a habit to power down all your electronic devices at least an hour before bedtime. Instead of keeping up with all social media platforms, read a book or listen to soothing music to prepare your mind for rest.

Make your bedroom a sanctuary by keeping it cool, dark, and quiet. Make it comfortable with soft pillows and blackout curtains that block out unwanted light. A very calm environment would boost your sleep nerves.

If, after 20 minutes of lying in bed, sleep continues to elude you, get up, go to another part of your house, and do something soothing like reading a boring book or listening to soft, calming music.

According to Dr Abhinav Singh, a sleep medicine physician, lying awake in bed for too long can create an unhealthy mental connection between your sleeping environment and wakefulness. Instead, you want to associate your bed with thoughts and sensations that nurture sleep.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

