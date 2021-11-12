DKT provides couples with affordable and safe options for family planning and HIV/AIDS prevention

In 2019 alone, as a contraceptive social marketing organisation, DKT Nigeria provided 3,688,719 couples with protection from pregnancy, averting 447,531 unwanted pregnancies and 1,401,308 unsafe abortions.

DKT’s initiatives in Nigeria include the first toll-free family planning call center in Nigeria, Honey&Banana Connect Call Center with the toll number 55059, providing personalised contraceptive counselling in any of the 5 major languages in Nigeria: English, Pidgin, Hausa, Yoruba, and Igbo.

The Honey&Banana initiative also has an educational website designed to engage more youths with resources on contraceptive methods, and information on pleasure and safe sex tips. The website also allows visitors to book an appointment to the nearest DKT Nigeria’s partner clinics in their vicinity for services and products.

DKT Nigeria also host robust training programs for doctors, nurses and midwives on family planning and counselling, as well as service delivery of Long-acting Reversible Contraceptives and post-abortion contraception. This program has presently trained and certified over 14,000 providers and has thousands of partner clinics across the country.

During the recently concluded World Contraception Day celebration for 2021, DKT Nigeria partnered with DKT WomanCare Global for a two-day training program held in three states across the country, Sokoto, Ogun and Rivers states, which brought together 50 health care providers from each region while administering free Levoplants to more than 100 women during the event.

DKT Nigeria currently provides over thirty effective, affordable, and quality products across different contraceptive methods to fit the varied needs and lifestyles of all classes of persons in Nigeria.

For more information about DKT Nigeria and her basket of products, please visit www.honeyandbanana.com or get across to us on our email info@dktnigeria.org or dm us @honeyandbanana on all social media platforms for more information.

