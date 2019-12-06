Getting your makeup done can be more fun, but the flip side to this is taking it all off at the end of the day.

Removing your makeup is an integral part of a good skincare routine, especially if you want your skin to retain its glow. There are days when you want to remove your makeup then, you open your bathroom cabinet and realize you're out of wipes. Those situations can be very annoying, but you can use other products to get that makeup off.

We'have carefully searched and put together ways you can remove your makeup without using wipes.

1. Coconut oil

Coconut oil is a good product for taking off makeup [Health and Fitness City] Health and Fitness City

This readily available oil is a perfect substitute for makeup wipes. All you need to do is dab your face with a cotton wool that is already soaked with coconut oil. Leave it for one or two minutes. This will soften the makeup and prevent irritation. Then you can wash your face after.

2. Petroleum jelly

Vaseline is a good replacement for makeup wipes [Pulse Live Kenya]

Petroleum jelly/vaseline can take off any kind of makeup, even waterproof. All you need to do is apply the petroleum jelly on your face and wait for a while for the makeup to soften. You can clean it off after some minutes.

3. Milk

Milk is one of the products that can replace makeup wipes [Shutterstock] Shutterstock

Milk is one of the beauty secrets that people are yet to unlock. By using the milk, you can clean your makeup and also nourish your skin at the same time. Apply milk on your face and then wipe off with a cotton pad.