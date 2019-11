Jackie Aina is one of the famous beauty vloggers that advocates for the visibility of people of color in the cosmetic industry.

Can you spot the difference between Nigerian and American makeup? Well, Jackie Aina just showed out to on her YouTube channel.

Jackie Aina showed us the difference between Nigerian and American make up [Instagram/ Jackie Aina] Instagram/Jackieaina

She also asked her to spot the differences after applying makeups from different countries. Below is a video where she displayed the difference.

ALSO READ: Quick guide to know the different types of wig closure available