Swapping a colored mascara for your regular black can make your overall look a bit lighter and unique.

Colored mascara compliments the eye color or shadow if paired properly by your makeup artist or you. Using colored mascara means you have to tone down your makeup.

Wearing a colored mascara will give you a different look you should try [YouTube/ Kellee Nicole] YouTube/ Kellee Nicole

The key is to keep the look light and free so that it looks like it was done with zero effort but still comes off pretty. Who says you need makeup artists when there are DIY videos?

Below is a video that displays the best way to apply colored mascara right in your room.