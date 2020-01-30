Finding the right nail polish and foundation is already hard, securing the perfect neutral lipstick that doesn’t wash out your face is even trickier.

A swipe of nude lipstick is an easy way to look like you made some effort. The perfect nude makes your face look fresh and youthful, but a lot of people pick something too light, too opaque, or too beige. Most people with brown skin find it hard to pick the right shade of nude lipstick that works with their skin tone.

Ronke Raji shares how to pick the right shade of nude lipstick for brown skin [Instagram/ Ronke Raji] Instagram/ Ronke Raji

Lip products that are branded in a fancy way are sometimes far from a one-size-fits-all solution, especially when you've got a darker skin tone. So searching for shades that fit and flatter our diverse melanin levels can sometimes feel like mission impossible. Beauty Youtuber, Ronke Raji shares the hints you need to pick the right nude lipstick for brown skin ladies.

Watch the video below to find out the right shade for your skin.