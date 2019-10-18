Lipstick is one of the must-have for all ladies as it adds to every lady's beauty.

Ever wondered how your favorite lipstick was made? Making lipstick yourself cuts down on makeup costs and allows you to create a rainbow of custom colors that you’ll never see another girl wearing.

Making your own lipstick is quite easy and it can be made right in your room. All you need are face paint sticks, petroleum jelly, a large metal spoon, an empty lipstick tube, a stirrer and also knowing the different shades that would give you your required shade.

ALSO READ: How to use blade perfectly to shape the brows

Below is a video that puts you through the process.