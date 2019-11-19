French nails were one of the biggest beauty trends of the '90s and early '00s but we noticed it made a huge comeback in the middle of the year.

Along with flip-flops, low-rise jeans, and Razr flip phones, the French manicure eventually faded into obscurity in favor of minimalist half-moon and negative space designs. Until now.

French nails is back with a bang and you shouldn't be left out [laboringinthelord] Laboringinthelord

We spotted the nail design on some of your favorite celebrities and popping up our Instagram feeds. The most interesting part of today's article is that you can actually fix the nail and do the paintings yourself. How would you do that?

Watch the video below for directions on how to fix the nail right in your home.