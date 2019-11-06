Most women are particular about their face so they go the extra mile to make it look flawless even if they have to use several skincare products.

Steaming is the process of using the hot mist to open up the pores, while facial steaming cleanses and nourishes the face. Facial steaming is widely accepted because it is a gentle and natural skincare process.

Steaming your face opens up your pores [YouTube/ Jackie Aina] YouTube/ Jackie Aina

You might be wondering why you need facial steaming. Well, we have carefully selected the benefits you stand to enjoy if you steam your face.

1. Promotes circulation

The combination of warm steam and an increase in perspiration dilates your blood vessels and increases circulation. This is what happens when you have a facial steaming. It also boost blood flow nourishes your skin and delivers oxygen. The result is a natural, healthy glow.

2. It cleanses your pores

Your pores get cleansed with facial steaming [Pulse Live Kenya]

Do you know clogged pores are one of the key contributing factors to acne breakouts and severe skin irritation? Whether you suffer from acne or have blemish-free skin, one of the best ways to cleanse facial pores is to steam your face.

The warm steam causes your face to sweat, which opens the pores and helps soften the surface layer of dead skin cells, releasing dirt and debris that could be the cause of breakouts and would otherwise stay trapped.

ALSO READ: Why you should use the beauty device

3. Steam helps your skin absorb other skincare products

Face steaming opens up your pores, increases skin’s permeability, enabling it to better absorb whatever is being applied. This means your skincare products work better when you have facial steam.

With the benefits listed above, we know you'll be considering having a facial steaming. How would you be able to do it without breaking the bank? We got that sorted with this DIY video.

Here's a video that would show you how to have a facial steaming in the comfort of your home.