Most people ditch make up for their natural faces when they're about walk under the sun for the fear of sweating.

If there's onething that doesn't work together, it's makeup and hot weather. Sweat has a way of ruining the efforts you put into glamming yourself for work or events. During this time of 'keke napep' and 'okada' ban, it's easy to sweat from trekking a long distance before getting a bus to your location.

The fresh air that gets to you while you're on a motorcycle to your destination as a way of keeping your makeup intact but you don't have that anymore so you need to figure out a way of keeping your makeup intact. You don't have to stop applying makeup because of the weather. We got you some tips that will makeup last longer.

You don't have to stop applying makeup because of the hot weather [Instagram/Dimma Umeh] Instagram/ Dimma Umeh

Beauty YouTuber, Dimma Umeh shared a video that teaches how to apply makeup for hot weather. It's slightly different from your regular makeup.

ALSO READ: Ronke Raji share tips on how to find the right nude lipstick shade for brown skin

Watch the video below and learn how to apply makeup for hot weather.