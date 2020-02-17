Cutting down calories and burning unwanted fats can be very difficult and tricky for some people, especially when they don’t know what to do.

Damilola is known to be of the celebrities that are known to take her fitness and physical health seriously, which can be spotted on her body shape.

The Nollywood actress has shared several videos documenting her fitness routine in the gym and her love for yoga. According to her, people want to know she has been able to keep her body shape fit and sexy.

In the video shared on her Instagram page, she revealed the eight simple and effective ways that have helped her burn calories over the years.

Here are all the eight tips she shared on her Instagram page.

1. If you’re craving pizza, go for the thin crust instead of the regular crust.

2. If you can’t do without eating bread, eat half a bun with peanut butter.

3. Drink a glass of water before every meal.

4. Take the mini version of sweets and dessert instead of a whole chunk.

5. Consume fruits before every meal.

6. Go green! Bulk up your meals with vegetables.

7. Reduce the quantity of your food intake by using smaller plates to serve yourself.

8. Avoid stocking your home with junk foods.

Watch the video clip below.