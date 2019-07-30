Have you ever spent 30 minutes applying your makeup until it looks perfect, only to step outside and have it immediately begin melting down your face? Same here!

Thanks to Nigerian beauty influencer Dimma Umeh, we have a foolproof makeup tutorial for that sweat proof beat. You don't have to worry about undoing all your hard work with these tips which will keep your face in place.

Your first and most important tip is to use a face primer that will not only keep your makeup intact but will also create a barrier for anything to come out or in.

After you’ve applied your makeup, make sure you pick powdered products over liquids and creams. Powder formulas help absorb wetness on the skin, while liquids and creams will emphasise that wet look. Furthermore, you need to avoid anything shimmery or iridescent, which will create shine on the face and make you look instantly greasy. Stick to a matte finish.

With hot summer days ahead, at some point, we all have to accept that a little sweat is inevitable. With that said, a blotting tissue for your face is always a must. Blotting sheets are a great solution when you are wondering how to make your makeup sweat-proof after it has already been applied. They also soak up extra oil and grease and leave your face looking smooth and matte.

However, not all sweat is bad. A little bit of sweat can be useful because it keeps your skin hydrated and allows your makeup to blend more easily. If your blush or bronzer starts to get blotchy, use clean fingers and blend it out.

Check out Dimma's top tips for a flawless face even during the hot hot heat!

