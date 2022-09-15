RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Did you know these 7 amazing facts about natural hair?

Temi Iwalaiye

Today is World Afro Day so it is a good time to roll out some facts about black hair.

A curly natural hair always looks good [Instagram/Naturalhairhope]
A curly natural hair always looks good [Instagram/Naturalhairhope]

World Afro Day was created in 2017 by Michelle De Leon, and it is recognised by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Recommended articles

Black women have always had a love/hate relationship with their natural hair. There was a time it was considered bad to have a natural afro because of how big and frizzy it can be. Nowadays, natural hair is embraced however there are some facts about natural hair that you didn’t know.

  1. Black hair is the most popular hair in the world. It has more strands than any other race. Black people have 100,000-200,000 hairs while other races have about 40,000.
  2. Black women are more prone to suffer from natural hair loss, alopecia, or balding. 40% of Black women will experience this at some point in their life.
  3. Black women are more prone to scalp conditions like dandruff and psoriasis than women of other ethnicities. This is because their hair gets really dry and needs to be moisturized often.
  4. Black women's hair is grouped into different types, and hair care is based on your hair type.
  5. The first person to produce a chemical relaxer was a sewing machine repairman African American man, Garrett A. Morgan.
  6. Madam CJ Walker, the first African female American millionaire created the first hair grower for black women and perfected the press and curl hairstyle in early 1900s.
  7. Black women buy more hair products than any other race. According to a study, 80% of hair products in the world are sold to black women. This isn’t surprising because of how seriously they take their hair. Black women also spend the most money on than anyone else.
Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Did you know these 7 amazing facts about natural hair?

Did you know these 7 amazing facts about natural hair?

Why spiritual compatibility is as important as sexual compatibility in your relationship

Why spiritual compatibility is as important as sexual compatibility in your relationship

Hair Goals: 10 pictures of Nengi in a ponytail

Hair Goals: 10 pictures of Nengi in a ponytail

Goldberg celebrates consumers to mark Goldberg Omoluabi Day

Goldberg celebrates consumers to mark Goldberg Omoluabi Day

Three Crowns Mum Of The Year Contest is back with a bang!

Three Crowns Mum Of The Year Contest is back with a bang!

Try these tips to avoid these common travel scams

Try these tips to avoid these common travel scams

Lady shares bad advice on how to clean your vagina before oral sex

Lady shares bad advice on how to clean your vagina before oral sex

Are fashion designs protected by intellectual property laws? [Pulse Explainer]

Are fashion designs protected by intellectual property laws? [Pulse Explainer]

Reactions as Davido strutted the Puma runway at New York fashion week

Reactions as Davido strutted the Puma runway at New York fashion week

Trending

Pap or Akamu

4 reasons you should eat pap more often

vagina (Healthline)

What is a normal vagina supposed to look like?

Here is where Nigerians watch porn from

Where do Nigerians watch porn from the most?

Palm Kernel Oil: The health benefits of this organic product are priceless [Global]

Palm Kernel Oil: The health benefits of this organic product are priceless