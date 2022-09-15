World Afro Day was created in 2017 by Michelle De Leon, and it is recognised by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.
Did you know these 7 amazing facts about natural hair?
Today is World Afro Day so it is a good time to roll out some facts about black hair.
Recommended articles
Black women have always had a love/hate relationship with their natural hair. There was a time it was considered bad to have a natural afro because of how big and frizzy it can be. Nowadays, natural hair is embraced however there are some facts about natural hair that you didn’t know.
- Black hair is the most popular hair in the world. It has more strands than any other race. Black people have 100,000-200,000 hairs while other races have about 40,000.
- Black women are more prone to suffer from natural hair loss, alopecia, or balding. 40% of Black women will experience this at some point in their life.
- Black women are more prone to scalp conditions like dandruff and psoriasis than women of other ethnicities. This is because their hair gets really dry and needs to be moisturized often.
- Black women's hair is grouped into different types, and hair care is based on your hair type.
- The first person to produce a chemical relaxer was a sewing machine repairman African American man, Garrett A. Morgan.
- Madam CJ Walker, the first African female American millionaire created the first hair grower for black women and perfected the press and curl hairstyle in early 1900s.
- Black women buy more hair products than any other race. According to a study, 80% of hair products in the world are sold to black women. This isn’t surprising because of how seriously they take their hair. Black women also spend the most money on than anyone else.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng