Did you know moringa leaves can clear acne and pimples? Here’s how

Temi Iwalaiye

Here's how to use moringa leaves for your skincare.

How moringa leaves can clear acne and pimples
The name "Moringa" comes from the Tamil word meaning twisted pod.

Moringa Leaf, derived from the Moringa Tree is a plant found in the Himalayas in India, Nigeria, Thailand, Taiwan, the Philippines, and worldwide.

On the other hand, pimples are a symptom of a condition, while acne is the condition itself. Acne-prone skin experiences pimples as part of their condition, but not everyone experiences occasional pimples.

Moringa has antiseptic and antibacterial properties, which may help reduce acne by preventing the growth of bacteria that trigger outbreaks.

It strengthens the skin's natural barrier and reduces acne by cleansing and detoxifying the skin.

A study in the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine demonstrated that moringa leaf extracts have antibacterial effects against skin pathogens

Moringa works helps to fix skin conditions like inflammation and acne because of its high vitamin C concentration.

It helps repair skin by encouraging skin cell turnover and lowering the number of discoloured skin cells that lead to hyperpigmentation, like acne scars.

Studies have shown that topical vitamin C can reduce hyperpigmentation and improve skin's complexion by inhibiting the enzyme tyrosinase, which is responsible for melanin production.

ALSO READ: Black spots on your face? How to have a lighter, even-toned complexion

Benefits of moringa for skin
ALSO READ: How to get rid of chest acne

Moringa powder, which is high in omegas, is an excellent moisturiser because it can control the natural oil production of the skin. It keeps the skin hydrated and repairs the skin barrier.

Also, because of its low oil content, it can be used by acne-prone people without clogging their skin and resulting in breakouts.

Inflammation can be brought on by environmental factors, acne, and some products. The Vitamin E in moringa slows down this reaction, reduces inflammation, and soothes skin to return to its original state.

ALSO READ: Is black soap good or bad for the skin? Here's what science says about it

Just follow these simple steps:

  1. Gather your ingredients: 1 tablespoon Moringa powder, ½ tablespoon Turmeric powder, 1 teaspoon raw honey, and rose water or lemon juice.
  2. Mix: Combine the ingredients in a small bowl, adding rose water or lemon juice until you reach your desired consistency.
  3. Apply: Gently apply the mask to your clean face, avoiding the eye area.
  4. Wait: Leave the mask on for about 15 minutes.
  5. Rinse: Rinse your face thoroughly with warm water.
If your skin is really sensitive or you have an adverse reaction to this, you should discontinue use.

Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

Did you know moringa leaves can clear acne and pimples? Here's how

